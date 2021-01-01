What Would a Season-Ending Win Over the Patriots Say About the Jets?

RL: A year ago the Jets had their 6-2 second-half that ended with wins over then 8-6 Pittsburgh and playoff-bound Buffalo and we no doubt said then that's a good omen for 2020. Didn't roll that way. But I do believe it's always better to end with Ws than Ls, to set the tone for the coming offseason, preseason and regular season. Some may think it a stretch, but the Jets' 2019 finish may have laid the foundation not for wins, obviously, but at least for the attitude and fortitude to withstand their winless start, stand together all season, and conclude with two (and maybe three) victories. Then there's this. What the Jets are trying to do — win their last three after losing their first 13 — has been done only once before in the NFL since the 1978 season and the start of 16-game schedules. Indianapolis in '86 did the same, and it seemed to have had a salutary effect since the '87 Colts went 9-6 and won the AFC East. That's not a lot of historical precedent to hang your hardhat on, but for the Jets to finish with their first win, then their first home win, then their first division win — over the Patriots at New England, no less — would say that at least the Jets' mindset should be good at the start of 2021.