What Will the Jets' Toughest Roster Decision Be?

EA: The pandemic has provided teams with more flexibility on cut-down weekend than they've had in the past. You are reducing your player count from 80 to 69 (53-player roster + 16-man practice squad) and clubs have an extra cushion with the P-squad because six of those spots are open to any player, regardless of experience. (To put this into proper context, practice squads last year had a maximum of 10 and no player could have no more than two accrued seasons.) Then starting next week, the Jets can promote two practice squad players to the active roster and carry 55 players into each game. The significance of the practice squad will mean more than in the past. Finally, all NFL clubs can place an unlimited number of players on short-term injured reserve and those players only have to sit three weeks as opposed to eight. Without getting player specific, the waiver process might be the most challenging aspect in this next step of roster construction. There were no preseason games to evaluate the back-end of rosters, so there is only so much digging you can do through the clips and on social media for updates on players. Also, teams are rarely putting starting-caliber players on waivers, plus there are COVID-19 testing and protocols that will immediately delay a new player's arrival. So I think ultimately the toughest decisions will involve weighing a backup/special teams contributor/young developmental player who has been in your system for an entire camp vs. a backup/special teams contributor/young developmental player who has been in someone else's system for months -- and you don't have recent film on the latter.