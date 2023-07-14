What Will Be the Jets' Most Intriguing Position Battle in Training Camp?

EA: There could be several. On defense, it will be interesting to see how the DT rotation works next to Quinnen Williams after the Jets signed Al Woods and Quinton Jefferson in free agency. John Franklin-Myers is a matchup problem inside and the Jets are expected to take the same approach with Micheal Clemons (290 pounds). On offense, at LT, HC Robert Saleh told reporters this spring that Duane Brown will be a "hard out" so I've got my eyes on RT. That could come down to Billy Turner, Mekhi Becton, Max Mitchell and Yodny Cajuste. The return spots are open with Mecole Hardman, Xavier Gipson and Zonovan 'Bam" Knight. I'm curious to see if a Kwon Alexander return is on the horizon or whether Jamien Sherwood takes the reins of that third LB spot. I'll take center though because the Jets selected Wisconsin giant Joe Tippmann (6-6) in the second round after signing both Trystan Colon and Wes Schweitzer in free agency, and re-signing Connor McGovern days before the draft. McGovern played 3,055 offensive snaps in his three seasons as a Jet (2020-22), the most on the team in that span. The Jets like Tippmann's size, feet and potential versatility. That's always a critical spot and will come ever more into focus this season with the arrival of Aaron Rodgers