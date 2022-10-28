What Will Be the Determining Factor Sunday in Jets vs. Patriots?

RL: My initial thought was turnovers, and they will be important — especially more takeaways than giveaways for the Jets. But I'm sight-adjusting to the Jets defense against the Patriots offense. Last year's game at Foxboro, the one in which the Patriots scored 54 points and gained 551 yards, has stayed with some of the Jets defenders this year. Now it's time for the defense to show that it's the top-10 unit (10th in yards allowed, t-10th in points allowed) that the NFL rankings say it is at this moment. DC Jeff Ulbrich explained, "The group of men that were here and experienced that, there are those moments within sport, or any adversity in life, where people start to point the finger, people divide. Then there's people that come together and galvanize and lock arms. ... You started to feel a little momentum toward the end of last season because of those moments, and I really think it's the foundation of the strength we have now." This doesn't mean the Jets defense will win this battle, but I'm eager to see them give it a try and come up big against the Pats on Sunday.

CH: The Jets offensive line will be in for another challenge on Sunday, specifically Cedric Ogbuehi. Ogbuehi replaced Alijah Vera-Tucker last weekend at RT and he'll start there vs. the Patriots. While Patriots LB Matthew Judon will move around, he most likely will line up across from Ogbuehi. Judon leads the league with 8.5 sacks, has 27 tackles, and 1 forced fumble. According to Pro Football Focus, when Zach Wilson has a clean pocket, he averages 9.1 yards per attempt with an 89.6 grade. Wilson also has a 75.7 completion percentage, and his turnover worthy play percentage is only 1.3 when kept clean. The biggest determining factor is not only the offensive line, but the team who makes the least mistakes. If the offensive line holds up in front of Wilson, the percentage of mistakes drops significantly.