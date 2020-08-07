Throughout the offseason, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg, Randy Lange and Olivia Landis will each give their predictions to a series of questions regarding this year's Jets.

Today's question: What will be different about Le'Veon Bell's second year with the Jets?

EA: Bell took to Twitter last month and declared that he was a ticking time bomb who would soon be ready to launch. Earlier in July, Bell scoffed at ESPN's poll of 50 league executives, scouts and players who ranked him as the 10th-best running back in the league. Then after Bell posted videos of his workouts featuring boxing and jump rope, Jets head coach Adam Gase said this week that Bell reported to camp in "phenomenal shape." The 6'1", 225-pound Bell is a motivated man, but motivation alone won't lead to immediate production. He needs help and I think Bell, who didn't have many holes while being limited to career lows in rush yards per game (52.6) and yards per touch (4.0) last season, is poised to get assistance in a number of areas. The Jets will have to conquer timing/chemistry challenges on offenses with so many faces, but the fortified offensive line will be better, the return of Chris Herndon will create space elsewhere and it will be interesting to see how quickly veteran newcomer Breshad Perriman and rookie wideout Denzel Mims, an outside pair with blazing speed, can develop rapport with Sam Darnold. The quicker the ascension for Darnold, the faster the return to prominence for Bell. He's a star whose numbers will go up across the board, reflecting most of his days in Pittsburgh as opposed to Year 1 with the Green & White. Le'Veon Bell will remind folks why he's referred to as "Juice" because he still has it.