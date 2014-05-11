What the Jets' Day 3 Draft Picks Are Saying

After adding S Calvin Pryor, TE Jace Amaro and CB Dexter McDougle on days one and two of the draft, the Green & White added three wideouts, two defensive front-seven players, a guard and a quarterback in Rounds 4-7. Here's what each of the day three draftees had to say shortly after learning the identity of their new team:

WR Jalen Saunders on being undersized at 5'9", 165…

That's what I've been hearing all my life about weight issues and what not. But you know, I don't let it come to me. I just go out there and play my game and at the end of the day, just let football speak for me.

WR Shaq Evans on his collegiate career…

Definitely started off kind of rocky, but the last two years were a great time for me. I had pretty good numbers. My numbers were a little down in terms of catches my senior year but my touchdowns went up. And just to win 19 games in the last two years, which was the most for a UCLA coach in the first two years, was just a great experience and with my teammates and everything, it was the most fun I had playing football in my life. I had a great last two years.

OL Dakota Dozier on the adjustment from playing tackle to guard…

I've really enjoyed it. My O-line coach at Furman, Coach [Scott] Smouse, he made us learn all assignments at all of the positions, not just tackle, so I already knew all of the guard stuff and was able to play our last two playoff games at guard. That was really exciting. Then going out at the East-West game playing guard as well, I really enjoyed the opportunity, I showed that I could do that as well. I'm just ready to come in and play wherever it is. I'm very excited to be a Jet.

LB Jeremiah George on being considered undersized for an inside linebacker…