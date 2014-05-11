What the Jets' Day 3 Draft Picks Are Saying

After adding S Calvin Pryor, TE Jace Amaro and CB Dexter McDougle on days one and two of the draft, the Green & White added three wideouts, two defensive front-seven players, a guard and a quarterback in Rounds 4-7. Here's what each of the day three draftees had to say shortly after learning the identity of their new team:
WR Jalen Saunders on being undersized at 5'9", 165…
That's what I've been hearing all my life about weight issues and what not. But you know, I don't let it come to me. I just go out there and play my game and at the end of the day, just let football speak for me.
WR Shaq Evans on his collegiate career…
Definitely started off kind of rocky, but the last two years were a great time for me. I had pretty good numbers. My numbers were a little down in terms of catches my senior year but my touchdowns went up. And just to win 19 games in the last two years, which was the most for a UCLA coach in the first two years, was just a great experience and with my teammates and everything, it was the most fun I had playing football in my life. I had a great last two years.
OL Dakota Dozier on the adjustment from playing tackle to guard…
I've really enjoyed it. My O-line coach at Furman, Coach [Scott] Smouse, he made us learn all assignments at all of the positions, not just tackle, so I already knew all of the guard stuff and was able to play our last two playoff games at guard. That was really exciting. Then going out at the East-West game playing guard as well, I really enjoyed the opportunity, I showed that I could do that as well. I'm just ready to come in and play wherever it is. I'm very excited to be a Jet.
LB Jeremiah George on being considered undersized for an inside linebacker…
I've heard it my entire life. It doesn't bother me at all. I know what I'm capable of. I know the skillset that I have. I know my strengths. I know my weaknesses. My weaknesses also turn into my strengths because if I know I'm not capable to go against this guy because he's 115 pounds more than me, I'll just use something else to counter that. Honestly, it's never been an issue in my eyes. I play the game of football with my heart, not my height.
CB Brandon Dixon on his interaction with the Jets leading up to the draft…
I talked to a couple of scouts from the Jets. They loved me, their DB coach [Tim McDonald] loved me. They showed me love throughout this whole process. They came to my school I want to say three times. A scout named Aaron [Glenn], he came to my school three times and talked to me and said he really loved the way I played, my man coverage skills and everything, so we were interacting real well.
WR Quincy Enunwa on what it was like to be drafted by the Jets…
It was one of the most exciting moments of my life, definitely. I came in today, started off with graduation this morning and then I was just waiting today and finally got the call. My whole family was just so excited.
DE IK Enemkpali on how he would describe his playing style…
I would describe my playing style as tough, going a hundred miles per hour each play and then focused on detail.
QB Tajh Boyd on his reaction to being drafted by the Jets…
You know, man, I was so excited. It was to the point where I didn't know what was going to happen in that situation. I was sitting in the car, had the seat real reclined, had a hat over my head and I get a call with a New York area code on it. And Rex Ryan picks up and was like, "Hey, would you like to be a Jet?" It was probably the most refreshing call and the most exciting call that I ever received in my life. I'm excited about it, I'm excited to be a Jet and looking forward to getting up there.
LB Trevor Reilly on where he fits in on a 3-4 defense and if they played that at Utah…
We played some 3-4 and I've played everywhere. I've played defensive end, inside linebacker, outside linebacker and I even lined up at nose guard on some spine situations. I think I can fit in wherever they want me to fit in. Wherever they ask me to play is where I'm going to play. I'm just coming in with an open mind and a good work ethic and I'm going to do whatever they ask me to do.