What Stands Out About the Jets' 12 Unrestricted Free Agents on Defense?

EA: After the Jets' 2020 season ended, GM Joe Douglas told reporters that bringing back Marcus Maye would be one of the priorities of the offseason. The veteran free safety, the one constant in an ever-changing secondary, led the defense with 11 PDs, finished second with 88 tackles and brought Bills QB Josh Allen down for a pair of sacks in Week 1 while predominantly lining up in the box for the first time in his career. Maye, the only NFL defender with 2 INTs, 2 sacks, 10 PDs and 2 forced fumbles last season, is a natural leader who likes it here and would like to be part of a turnaround. Inside linebacker Neville Hewitt is coming off a career year and it will be interesting to see what lies ahead for him and the Jets as the Green & White move to a 4-3. Also the nickel corner spot is one of the most critical roles in any defense and Brian Poole, limited to nine games last season, is set to become a UFA after a strong 23-game run in 2019-20. And last but certainly not least, Jordan Jenkins, a third-round pick out of Georgia in the 2016 NFL Draft who is the longest-tenured Jet, battled through injuries last season and has always been a gamer for a team that is entering a significant transition in terms of systems on both sides of the ball. Jenkins has racked up 22.5 sacks and 7 FF in 72 contests.