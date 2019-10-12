What Should We Expect from Sam Darnold in His Return vs. Cowboys?

OL: I think we can expect a sense of urgency within the offense. Since having to sit the past three contests with mono, Sam Darnold has been itching to get back out on the field and play. Prior to the Jets-Eagles game, the second-year QB told reporters it's not a good feeling to have to sit back and not contribute to the game and be there for his teammates. After being medically cleared on Tuesday for the start vs. the Cowboys, the excitement inside the locker room was real. Darnold's teammates and coaches— including RB Le'Veon Bell and HC Adam Gase—expressed their confidence in Darnold and what his presence will do for the offense. Darnold's strengths in being able to extend the play, spread the field and connect with multiple players will not only give Gase more flexibility in play-calling, but will also put the ball in multiple hands.

RL: I don't know how fair it is to expect Sam Darnold, after missing the last month with mono, to come back immediately and complete 65% of his passes to the tune of a 95.6 passer rating (his personal numbers for his last five starts), all against the Cowboys' No. 9-rated pass defense no less. I'd like to see it, but is it fair? But what Darnold can provide is a spark toward better play by the offense. With his quick release, ability to move in the pocket and upfield, and prospect of getting more skill players involved in the O, Darnold should be able to improve some of the Jets' No. 32 rankings, in categories such as TD drive rate (4.0%), 3-and-out rate (36.0%) and total yards/game (179.5). Third down will be a key battleground -- the Jets are last in the NFL in converting, the Cowboys second in the league in stopping conversions. Sam needs to do the things he can do to help the Jets generate some drive juice and give the Cowboys a run for their money at MetLife.