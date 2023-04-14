What Should the Jets Do With Their No. 13 Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Jets Team Reporters Offer Their Take on the No. 13 Overall Selection

Apr 14, 2023 at 12:19 PM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
IMG_4914
by Eric AllenEthan GreenbergRandy Lange & Caroline Hendershot
E_SA109730-douglas-thumb

Throughout the offseason, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg, Randy Lange and Caroline Hendershot will each give their predictions to a series of questions regarding this year's Jets.

Today's question: What should the Jets do with their No. 13 pick?

EA: If the Jets stay at No. 13, tackle feels like the safe play. It's hard to imagine fewer than three quarterbacks being selected over the first 12 picks. Bryce Young (Alabama) and C.J. Stroud (Ohio State) are seemingly locked into top-five positioning. Will Levis (Kentucky) and Anthony Richardson (Florida)aren't as polished, but they are big-time talents that QB-needy teams might find too appealing to pass on. Edges Tyree Wilson (Texas Tech) and Will Anderson (Alabama) will be gone early, and it's expected the corner pair of Christian Gonzalez (Oregon) and Devon Weatherspoon (Illinois) won't have a long wait either. There are questions whether Jalen Carter(Georgia)falls, but he might be the top overall prospect in the entire class. Paris Johnson (Ohio State) and Broderick Jones (Georgia) would be intriguing options at No. 13. Some clubs probably will view Peter Skoronski (Northwestern) as a RT or G and Darnell Wright (Tennessee) has impressive tape. If the Jets don't feel great about their options, maybe they find a dancing partner for a potential move back?

EG: I know this has been the popular selection in almost all mock drafts, but it's hard not to say offensive lineman. GM Joe Douglas and HC Robert Saleh want to build in the trenches. Granted, Douglas leans more to the offensive line and Saleh the defensive line, but their strategies are aligned. This year's offensive tackle class is deep and talented according to many experts, similar to the 2020 Draft that featured Andrew Thomas (No. 4 overall), Jedrick Wills (No. 10), Mekhi Becton (No. 11) and Tristan Wirfs (No. 13). This year, the group features Northwestern's Peter Skoronski, Georgia's Broderick Jones, Ohio State's Paris Johnson and Tennessee's Darnwell Wright among others. When looking at the Jets' offensive line, they're projecting starting tackles – Duane Brown and Becton – are returning from injuries. Brown, who will be 38 when the season begins, and Becton, who has taken 48 snaps over the past two seasons, are entering the final year of their contracts (unless the Jets exercise Becton's fifth-year option, which would be after the draft). It wouldn't surprise me if the Jets went in a different direction, but it makes a lot of sense on paper when building for this season's team and for the future.

RL: I'll take my cue from GM Joe Douglas, who said 51 weeks ago in last year's predraft news conference: "I feel like the O-line and the D-line have always been our focus and will remain our focus." Now, does that mean the Jets throw out their value board once the draft begins? Heck no, since three of last year's first four picks were non-trenchmen (CB Sauce Gardner, WR Garrett Wilson and RB Breece Hall). But this year's draft seems like it might have great value around lucky No. 13 at the exterior OL (tackle/center) and the interior DL (also tackle). Douglas at year's end said: "In an ideal scenario you've got your starting five and all of them are playing together all year." So, especially at tackle, will it be some combination of Duane Brown, Mekhi Becton and Max Mitchell to settle LT down, or will some rookie take charge? And at DT, who is the big-body brick wall that can help Quinnen Williams do on the inside what Carl Lawson, John Franklin-Myers, Bryce Huff, et al., did last season on the outside? I think for the Jets this year it'll all be about the LOS.

CH: If the Jets do not trade back from their No. 13 first-round pick in the draft this year, I think the most obvious choice would be an offensive lineman. The Jets O-line last season dealt with a series of injuries throughout last season and was not able to perform at its best. Between losing Mekhi Becton before the start of the season, losing Alijah Vera- Tucker in Week 7, to even Duane Brown playing through injury, the O-line struggled to stay healthy. I think drafting a center makes most sense for the Jets because Connor McGovern remains a free agent. But overall, a stronger and deeper offensive line will setup the Jets' offense to be more production on the ground and through the air.

Related Content

news

Jets Mourn the Loss of Matthew Capogrosso

Brilliant Programmer and Devoted Family Man Was Intricate Part of the Organization

news

Braden Mann Released After 3 Seasons of Handling Jets' Punting

Drafted in 6th Round of 2020 NFL Draft, He Set Jets' Gross Average Record in Up-and-Down '22 Season

news

Jets Draft Preview | Which Offensive Linemen Make Sense for Green & White?

Ohio State's Paris Johnson, Georgia's Broderick Jones Are Popular Picks at No. 13

news

Why NFL Network's Judy Battista Thinks the Jets Can Take a Big Jump in 2023

Battista Says "This Is Not a Long Rebuild" for the Green & White

news

Notebook | In NFL Draft, QB Run Would Help the Jets

Jets Own 3 Picks in the First 43 Selections

news

Jets QB Tim Boyle Is 'Thrilled' to Reunite with OC Nathaniel Hackett

Former Packers, Lions and Bears Signalcaller Says He's 'Excited to Help Build Up the Culture' with Green & White

news

History of Lucky (and Skillful) 13th Overall Draft Selections by Jets and NFL

Green & White Used That Pick to Take S Burgess Owens & DE John Abraham, Trade Up to Grab CB Aaron Glenn

news

NFL Draft Preview: Jets Own Three of the Top 43 Picks

GM Joe Douglas Says Offensive Line and Defensive Line Will Always Be a Priority

news

Jets Mock Draft 12.0 | Todd McShay Projects Pair of O-Linemen for Green & White

Ohio State T Paris Johnson, Wisconsin C Joe Tippman Popular Selections in First 2 Rounds

news

As NFL Draft Nears, Jets' Narrative Has Changed

More Than a Year After Targeting Tyreek Hill in Trade, Jets' Pivot Continues to Pay Dividends

news

Jets Sign P Thomas Morstead

Pro Bowl Punter Played 7 Games With Green & White in 2021 Season

Advertising