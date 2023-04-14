What Should the Jets Do With Their No. 13 Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?

RL: I'll take my cue from GM Joe Douglas, who said 51 weeks ago in last year's predraft news conference: "I feel like the O-line and the D-line have always been our focus and will remain our focus." Now, does that mean the Jets throw out their value board once the draft begins? Heck no, since three of last year's first four picks were non-trenchmen (CB Sauce Gardner, WR Garrett Wilson and RB Breece Hall). But this year's draft seems like it might have great value around lucky No. 13 at the exterior OL (tackle/center) and the interior DL (also tackle). Douglas at year's end said: "In an ideal scenario you've got your starting five and all of them are playing together all year." So, especially at tackle, will it be some combination of Duane Brown, Mekhi Becton and Max Mitchell to settle LT down, or will some rookie take charge? And at DT, who is the big-body brick wall that can help Quinnen Williams do on the inside what Carl Lawson, John Franklin-Myers, Bryce Huff, et al., did last season on the outside? I think for the Jets this year it'll all be about the LOS.