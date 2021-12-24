Throughout the season, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg and Randy Lange will each give their predictions to a series of questions regarding this year's Jets.

Today's question: What's your take on the rookie seasons of Zach Wilson and Trevor Lawrence?

EA: Challenging. Expectations go through the roof after the Chargers' Justin Herbert, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, went out with a blowtorch and lit up defenses his rookie season. Wilson rode the roller coaster early on, tossing four interceptions against New England in Week 2 and then exhilarating fans with his 297-yard, 2-TD effort in an OT upset of the Titans in Week 4. He sustained the PCL sprain and missed four games and has done some good things in his return while accounting for 5 TDs (3 rush TDs) and he hasn't been intercepted in his past 81 attempts. The Jets have started hot out of the gate two of the past three games and there are clear signs of progress under offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. Lawrence already has major hurdles to clear considering his first NFL head coach, Urban Meyer, was fired after 13 games. The Jags had season-ending injuries to key skill-position players and Jacksonville has struggled in pass protection. Lawrence led a pair of late scoring drives to help the Jags beat the Dolphins, 23-20, in London, but he has 1 TD and 6 INTs in his last seven games. Both remain big-time talents and will be forever connected, but they'll enter Year 2 in different situations. Wilson and the Jets, whose assistant coach tragically lost Greg Knapp died before training camp, will run LaFleur's system for a second consecutive season and they will continue to add pieces around him. The Jags head into their offseason with a number of questions and Lawrence will be starting anew yet again as a pro sophomore