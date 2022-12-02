What's The Under-The-Radar Matchup in Jets-Vikings?

RL: I'm going with a classic double matchup in the trenches. John Franklin-Myers at one end faces RT Brian O'Neill, a fifth-year starter and Pro Bowler in '21 whom JFM says is "one of the top right tackles in the NFL, and what a great challenge for me to go against a guy like that and prove myself worthy of my contract." At LT, fellow edge Carl Lawson would be going up against Christian Darrisaw, a second-year tackle and former first-round pick, although Darrisaw sat out last week with a concussion. Whether Darrisaw or Blake Brandel at LT, the Jets' double-edged task will be the same: for Lawson, JFM and friends to crash Kirk Cousins' pocket from the outside, pressure him, hit him and bring him down, or even just soften up the protection for the interior rush of Quinnen Williams & Co. Cousins has suffered 22 strip sacks in the last three seasons, most in the NFL, and has lost eight of those strips, tied for second-most. His nine INTs and two lost FUMs this season present the Jets defense, led by the edge rushers, with a way to keep a lid on the dangerous Cousins-to-Justin Jefferson connection.

CH: While most people may be looking at the matchup of Justin Jefferson and the Jets cornerback duo, I think the most under-the-radar matchup this Sunday will be the Vikings running backs vs. the Jets run defense. The Jets rush defense ranks No. 12 in the NFL, allowing 111.3 yards per game while the Vikings rank No. 26 in rushing offense with an average of 99.4 yards per game. If the Jets cornerbacks are locking down the Vikings receiving group -- the Green & White has allowed the second fewest receiving yards per game to WRs in 2022 -- the Vikings may have to lean on the run game. RB Dalvin Cook leads the Vikings with 841 rush yards, 4.7 yards per rush and 6 rushing touchdowns. The cornerback and receiver matchup may be the flashiest, but this game could be dictated by the Jets run defense.