What Needs Have the Jets Addressed in Free Agency? 

EA: Once the Jets hired HC Robert Saleh, you knew they would be active in obtaining defensive linemen as they began the transition from a 3-4 to a 4-3 front. GM Joe Douglas started free agency with a big-ticket pass rusher with a large upside in former Bengals DE Carl Lawson. He wasn't the longest pass rusher on the market, but Lawson is long on talent and you could argue that the Jets haven't had someone that explosive on the roster since the early days of John Abraham. Speed was an emphasis across the board and they needed it at defensive end. Quinnen Williams is one of the best DTs in the NFL and the Green & White added another quality interior penetrator in Sheldon Rankins. Then across the way from Lawson, Vinny Curry can provide a good run at the bigger end position and he will add to the culture. Lawson, who has 20 sacks in 51 career games, has double-digit sack potential in Year 1. Rankins had 8 sacks in his last injury-free season (2018), so the talent is there and he could be a fun guy to watch. Curry, a Neptune, NJ, native, still has good snaps on the horizon and he will be a quality mentor for some of the younger defensive linemen. The pass rush and the front have gotten significantly better.