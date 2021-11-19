What Is the Top Matchup to Watch in Jets-Dolphins Game? 

Throughout the season, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg and Randy Lange will each give their predictions to a series of questions regarding this year's Jets.

Today's question: What is the top matchup to watch in Jets-Dolphins?

EA: The Jets have played four quarterbacks through nine games and they'll start their third different QB on Sunday when Joe Flacco takes command of the offense vs. the Dolphins. Despite the QB instability and a 2-7 record, the Jets have reason to be excited about the excellent play of LG Alijah Vera-Tucker, WR Elijah Moore and RB Michael Carter — all rookies — on offense. But the Jets have to find some answers on defense and that group's success is predicated on the performance of the defensive line. Over the past four games, the Green & White has yielded 1,890 yards as opponents have averaged 43 points an outing. The Dolphins have some talent at the skill positions, but they've struggled to block up front. The Dolphins rank last in the NFL in rushing (72.6 Yds/G) and tied for 25th in sacks allowed (27). NFL.com's Cameron Wolfe pointed out this week that the Dolphins have allowed the most QB pressures in the league (145), per Next Gen Stats, and have started six different offensive line combinations. The Jets defense has endured key injuries along the defensive line and at safety, but they have to play better over the final eight games. That has to start up front vs. a Dolphins club that is averaging 17.7 points a game and relies on a short passing attack with QB TuaTagovailoa.