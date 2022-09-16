What Is The Roadmap for a Jets Victory in Cleveland?

RL: Win the battle of the dueling edges. On offense, contain DE Myles Garrett (8 sacks in 4 previous games vs. Jets) with "on" OL play, a quick-release Joe Flacco-led passing game and more run/pass balance. Get some explosives from Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, Garrett Wilson and Michael Carter. Convert more third downs. On defense, contain RB Nick Chubb as they Jets have in the past (32 yards/game, 3.1 yards/carry in 3 games), then launch Carl Lawson (4.5 sacks in 3 previous meetings vs. Browns) and Jets' rushers at Jacoby Brissett. Start faster than the Panthers did vs. the Browns last week (4 punts, INT in first 5 possessions). Win the turnover battle. Get K Greg Zuerlein back in the groove. And off we go.

CH: Stopping the run game is key for a Jets victory in Week 2 at Cleveland. The Jets defended the run well against the Ravens, holding them to 63 yards, and need to duplicate that against Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Since 2019, Chubb and Hunt have averaged 139.3 yards per game rushing, which is the third-best in the league. The Jetsoffense has to clean up the drops, fumbles, missed kicks and mental errors from last week. As Corey Davis mentioned after the Ravens game, the Jets have to stop shooting themselves in the foot. Finally, stopping controlling DE Myles Garrett can swing the game. In his previous four games against the Jets, Garrett has had a total of 8 sacks, 11 hits, and 17 pressures. If the offensive tackles can slow him down, that will give QB Joe Flacco and the offense time to get the ball down the field.