What Is the Most Important Matchup in Jets-Ravens? 

RL: The matchup of Jets edge defenders against QB Lamar Jackson, hands down. The last time the Jets ran into him, at Baltimore on TNF in 2019, Jackson completed 15 of 23 for 212 yards, threw 5 TD passes, ran 8 times for 86 yards, was sacked once for zero yards and didn't turn the ball over. Nice night's work, can't be repeated if Jets are to prevail. But the cast of characters is different. Carl Lawson makes his Jets debut at edge, as do rookies Jermaine Johnson and Micheal Clemons, as does Jacob Martin. Bryce Huff is also outside, as will be John Franklin-Myers on occasion. The Ravens tackles are Ronnie Stanley (DNP Thursday with an ankle injury) and Morgan Moses, whom the Jets and their fans know from last year's 16 starts at RT. As DC Jeff Ulbrich said, "Is it tough? Absolutely. Are we excited about it? Absolutely," adding about defending Jackson, "It goes back to college when you played the triple options and veers. You've got to play rules football a little bit. We've been preaching it all week long. Guys have a good idea of what we have to do. This is rules ball." And this matchup will be a large key to which team rules in this opener at MetLife.

CH: While controlling Lamar Jackson is going to be a big point of emphasis on Sunday, the most important matchup for me is the Ravens rushing defense vs. the Jets running backs. The Ravens rush defense ranked 1st in the NFL only allowing 84.5 rush yards per game last year. RBs Michael Carter and Breece Hall who will be taking majority of the rush attempts will face the biggest challenge with the defense. Hall is coming off an FBS record of at least one rushing touchdown in 24 consecutive games at Iowa State while Carter led the Green and White last year in rushing yards with 639. If the Jets' RBs can figure out how to get past the Ravens defense, it could be a game changer.