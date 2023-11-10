What Is the Most Important Jets-Raiders Matchup?

RL: I've written about CB D.J. Reed going up against WR Davante Adams, and that certainly is a key matchup, but with two pros at the tops of their games, that should be an even duel. Most important for me is whichever Jets blockers are trying to get a handle on Maxx Crosby off the edge. Madd Maxx is tied for second in the NFL with 9.5 sacks. He lines up most often on the offense's right side, so whomever is at RT and RG will be on the spot. Max Mitchell looks good at guard, but will injured Billy Turner be available? Will Duane Brown be activated, in which case RT could be Brown or Mekhi Becton or even Carter Warren? But Crosby also lined up over RT, went over the top and helped stop a brotherly shove play recently. Whomever draws No. 98 needs to win battles with him because Zach Wilson has been sacked 21 times in the past four games, a sack rate the Jets hadn't seen since 2019. For Wilson to operate at peak efficiency, it will be imperative to first turn Breece Hall loose, then turn down the volume from Maxx.

*CH: *The obvious answer is Maxx Crosby and whichever Jets tackle he lines up against. While he predominately lines up against the right tackle, we don't know which Jet will be playing right tackle this weekend. Duane Brown won't be activated this week and Billy Turner is out. HC Robert Saleh said the Jets "have a good plan" on the offensive line this weekend, but Crosby will be hungry. Crosby, the two-time Pro-Bowler, is coming off a game vs. the Giants with a season-high 3 sacks, 3 tackles for loss, and 3 quarterback hits. He already has 9.5 sacks this season, only 3 away from his career high and ranks third among all defensive ends according to PFF with a 91.7 grade. If the Jets can contain him and limit his impact on the quarterback, that will be a huge difference for the Jets offensive production.