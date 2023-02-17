What Is the Jets' Biggest Non-QB Need This Offseason?

RL: The O-line struggled all season with injuries and its production suffered. Individually, the '23 line looks good with Mekhi Becton returning at LT, Laken Tomlinson back for Year 2, and Alijah Vera-Tucker and his rehabbed elbow ready to play any position needed, but probably RG. Solid C Connor McGovern was the only Jet to play all 1,114 offensive snaps and the only Jets O-lineman to do that since Kelvin Beachum and Brian Winters in 2018. Duane Brown and George Fant are blood-and-guts veteran tackles. Max Mitchell and Nate Herbig showed flashes as starters. But the Jets have eight, count 'em, eight OL who can become UFAs, topped by McGovern, Fant and Herbig. And in '22 the unit had 12 different players get snaps, 11 make at least 1 start, and 6 who played two or more positions during the season. The line instability was one reason many of the Jets' offensive numbers during their season-closing 6-game losing streak were at or near last place in the NFL. It's not all on the OL's shoulder pads, but GM Joe Douglas and HC Robert Saleh have a plan that I suspect will include multiple comings and goings on this unit.