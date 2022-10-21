What Is the Jets' Biggest Challenge at Denver on Sunday?

RL: Besides the mile-high thin air, the Jets will have to succeed in processing the game plan, which could be quite similar to the Green Bay plan. The Broncos' pass defense is No. 1 in the NFL in yards/pass play. The Packers were No. 1 in pass yards/game. The Broncos' run defense appears stronger than the Pack's but can still be creased — it yielded 212 rushing yards to the Raiders in Vegas. They're giving up 4.41 yards/carry, the Jets are gaining 4.37, which led to a season-high 179 rush yards at Lambeau. Another measure of ground game growth: In back-to-back games, the Jets had a plus-8 margin between rush and pass TDs only once, an 8-0 difference in the middle of 1968. And they had a plus-7 only once — the past two weeks, 7-0 vs. the Dolphins and Packers. In short, the Green & White pass-catching group, as talented as it is, may have to wait for an opponent with a different defensive balance before OC Mike LaFleur and QB Zach Wilson cut the passing game loose. But the Michael Carter/Breece Hall run game could help the Jets climb to 5-2.

CH: The Jets biggest challenge this Sunday will be the Broncos defense. The Broncos' defense is ranked first in red zone defense, second in yards allowed per play, fourth in scoring and sacks, and fifth in passing and big plays. They are ranked third in total defense and have kept the Broncos in close games. While the Jets offense has had a lot of success in the fourth quarter, leading the NFL in offensive expected points added (27.74) and ranking third in yards (722), the Jets will need to and get by the Broncos defense much earlier than the fourth quarter to get a win. One Broncos pass rusher to keep an eye on is Bradley Chubb. He has 5.5 sacks, 8 QB hits and 18 QB pressures this season. If Chubb gets going it could hurt the Jets offense. With the Broncos coming off a short week after playing on Monday Night Football in California, I think the Jets need to take on the Broncos' defense early and keep their foot on the gas all four quarters.