What Is the Formula for the Jets to Snap Their Skid vs. Falcons?

RL: The formula on each side of the line of scrimmage starts with better third-down production. QB Tim Boyle seemed upbeat about the offense converting two straight on fourth down followed by five consecutive third-down conversions in the fourth quarter vs. Miami. That may have been related to the Dolphins easing their foot off gas just a little but maybe that was a little jump start the O needed. Better third-down conversions from the offense keep the defense off the field, as does better third-down play by the defense (11 conversions by the Dolphins the most yielded by the Jets at home since New England in 2012). And that,as I laid out in Thursday's newyorkjets.com story on Sauce Gardner, can revitalize the D while giving the offense confidence that it can move the ball and score multiple touchdowns. Mix in a few explosive plays for Boyle & Co. (no 20-yards-plus scrimmage plays the past two games) and some takeaways from Gardner's U. of Cincinnati BFF Desmond Ridder, add a dash of A-Rod inspiration, and this could be a winning recipe.

CH: The key for the Jets to snap their losing streak, particularly against the Falcons this Sunday, is stopping the run. The Jets are going up against a rushing offense that ranks fourth in the NFL led by rookie running back Bijan Robinson. Robinson leads the Falcons with 703 yards on 141 carries, 3 touchdowns, and averages 5 yards per rush attempt. He ranks eighth in the NFL in both rush yards and yards per carry and will be going up against a Jets rush defense that ranks 31st in the NFL. Robinson also has back-to-back games with 15-plus carries and 90-plus rush yards, so if the Jets want to win this game, their focus needs to be on stopping Robinson. As for the offense, the key for the Jets is to find a consistent rhythm. They found that rhythm last week at the beginning of the fourth quarter when they were running a hurry-up offense. QB Tim Boyle said "I enjoyed it and I think our offense does a good job of moving the ball when we're in no huddle so I think we should continue to do that." We'll see what the Jets offense is able to do on Sunday, but this will be a big test for the Jets defense.