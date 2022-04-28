What Is the Best Outcome for the Jets in Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft? 

EA : There is no consensus at the top of this draft, so the best-case scenario for the Jets is the top player on their board at No. 4. With multiple needs, the Jets can go in multiple directions and GM Joe Douglas will stick to his board with the BPA approach. He'll certainly get calls on both of his picks and trading back could be attractive in a draft loaded with depth where separation among players might not be clear. The Jets are one of eight teams that have multiple picks in Round 1. Douglas also has plenty of capital and remains ready to strike if attractive veteran players become available in trades. As we embark on the 2022 Draft, Douglas holds key cards in Vegas. Last year in the opening round, he was aggressive in moving up for Alijah Vera-Tucker after landing his QB in Zach Wilson. That entire '21 class was a huge step for the organization and the hope is the Jets can follow up with another foundational group and that starts Thursday night.

EG: The outcome at pick No. 4 is having their top prospect still available. There's no way to know who that is, but knowing that HCRobert Saleh GM and Joe Douglas want to build up front, my prediction is it would be a pass rusher. Who that is, though, is a mystery. I think the top edge rushers -- Aidan Hutchinson, Travon Walker, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Jermaine Johnson -- would each fit what the Green & White want to do up front, but who will still be available? I think two of the four will be, but it's possible that it could be either one or three. With no real feel for what the teams in the top 10 will do, the potential for a draft with more twists and turns than usual is on the table in Vegas. With pick No. 10, there are a few options. One is pick of the litter at wide receiver. The Jets were in pursuit of Tyreek Hill and there's speculation they're in the market for 49ers WR Deebo Samuel. It shows they're looking to upgrade the position and if they had their pick at 10, they could take their top guy available. Another possibility is that someone at another position falls out of favor, which seems to happen every year, and Douglas could scoop him up. The last scenario is a trade back to obtain more draft picks. Whatever happens Thursday night, the Jets will be a better team than when Douglas & Co. woke up on Thursday with picks galore on Days 2 and 3, too.