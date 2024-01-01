What Is Jets LB Quincy Williams' 'Biggest Goal' for Week 18?

With the Patriots on the Jets' schedule to close out the regular season Sunday in New England, veteran linebacker Quincy Williams made it clear on New Year's Day that he wants to put an end to the 15-game losing streak to the Jets' AFC East rival.
"Honestly, the biggest goal is breaking losing streak," Williams said. "With it being the last game, most people's mindsets are on their vacations and stuff. But it is not that way in the locker room. I'm actually excited this week. We came in today and it was one of those bonus Monday type days and everyone's talking about just game-planning and getting ready for the week."
The Jets got extra time to rest over the holiday weekend after playing the Browns on Thursday night. The team returned to the facility Monday and are using the 'bonus' day to put their 'best foot forward.'
"No one is checked out or anything like that," Williams said. "The biggest thing right now is preparing and putting our best tape out there."
The Jets last defeated New England in Week 16 of 2015 and have yet to beat them in regulation since the Divisional Round of the 2010 playoffs. The two teams played at MetLife Stadium in Week 3 and the Patriots held on to win, 15-10, despite a Jets' second half comeback. New England HC Bill Belichick's team did not commit a turnover and rushed for 157 yard – the fourth most the Jets have allowed in a game this season.
"Those guys are efficient all across the board," DL Quinnen Williams said. "Offense, defense, special teams, they don't make mistakes. They don't commit penalties and they do everything right. They are always executing to the highest level."
The Patriots have been uncharacteristically sloppy with the ball this season, recording the 6th-most turnovers (27) in the league but they've also committed the 9th-fewest penalties (85).
Quincy Williams has had a breakout campaign with career highs in tackles (131), tackles for loss (15) and pass defenses (10). He also snagged his first career interception two weeks ago against the Commanders. He said preparing for the Patriots and a six-time Super Bowl champion head coach in Bill Belichick starts with focusing on the details and limiting mental errors.
"Whenever you play them, it is about whoever makes the most mistakes lose," Quincy Williams said. "So, throughout the week, it is all about mental preparation. We had a few extra days off, so it is about getting your body together and going through the mental process to be ready for them."
In the Jets' 37-20 loss at Cleveland, the defense struggled in the coverage and tackling departments. They surrendered their first 300-plus yard passer (Joe Flacco) in 34 games but tightened up in the second half. New England has the NFL's worst scoring offense this season, averaging a league-low 14.6 points per game.
"Defensively, it is about playing our type of ball," Quincy Williams said. "We didn't showcase that on Thursday. We have one more opportunity as a team, the way it is built right now, and we are going to take advantage.
"This year was kind of like a slump year for us because we had like high expectations and then we have been on a roller coaster this whole season. But they're still silver linings that we see throughout practice and throughout the week and then in games. And then we can start looking forward to the next season and that starts with this weekend."