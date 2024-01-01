What Is Jets LB Quincy Williams' 'Biggest Goal' for Week 18?

The Patriots have been uncharacteristically sloppy with the ball this season, recording the 6th-most turnovers (27) in the league but they've also committed the 9th-fewest penalties (85).

Quincy Williams has had a breakout campaign with career highs in tackles (131), tackles for loss (15) and pass defenses (10). He also snagged his first career interception two weeks ago against the Commanders. He said preparing for the Patriots and a six-time Super Bowl champion head coach in Bill Belichick starts with focusing on the details and limiting mental errors.

"Whenever you play them, it is about whoever makes the most mistakes lose," Quincy Williams said. "So, throughout the week, it is all about mental preparation. We had a few extra days off, so it is about getting your body together and going through the mental process to be ready for them."

In the Jets' 37-20 loss at Cleveland, the defense struggled in the coverage and tackling departments. They surrendered their first 300-plus yard passer (Joe Flacco) in 34 games but tightened up in the second half. New England has the NFL's worst scoring offense this season, averaging a league-low 14.6 points per game.

"Defensively, it is about playing our type of ball," Quincy Williams said. "We didn't showcase that on Thursday. We have one more opportunity as a team, the way it is built right now, and we are going to take advantage.