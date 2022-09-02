What Is Different About the 2022 Jets?

Entering week one, the Jets are confident in a roster that is more athletic and faster and loads deeper than the first season of the Robert Saleh-Joe Douglas era. The Jets will be better at the start and Saleh believes that is the ground floor for a team whose ceiling will be more clearly defined with time.

"We have a really good roster, guys who are internally driven, and I feel like this team is going to continually get better as the year goes on," Saleh said.

Mix of Youth and Veteran Presence

After a 4-13 campaign, expectations will be different for the Jets in Year 2. That is despite QB Zach Wilson rehabbing a knee injury plus a season-ending knee injury to RT Mekhi Becton. The Jets have a pair of more than capable 37-year-olds in Joe Flacco and Duane Brown who remain ready for prime time. While Flacco will keep the seat warm for Wilson if called upon, the Jets hope the durable Brown is their anchor at LT for the entire season. This is a roster with explosive, dynamic playmakers at the offensive skill positions and saucy defensive players on the perimeter, at CB and DE, that will surround a talented middle on all three levels featuring DT Quinnen Williams, LB C.J. Mosley and S Jordan Whitehead.

"It doesn't matter what you roster is, there is pressure to win, especially in this market" Saleh said. "But we all know the goal is to win football games period. That's why we play, that's why we coach, that's why we do the things we do, but you still go in with that same mindset to approach every day, to be your absolute best and find ways to get better. If the result happens to be a 'W,' that's freaking awesome, otherwise you just keep the main thing, and that's find ways to get better."

The Jets are still young across the board, and they'll count significant contributions from a sizable group that has yet to celebrate its 24th birthday: RB Breece Hall (21), CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner (22), WR Elijah Moore (22), WR Garrett Wilson (22), RB Michael Carter (23), CB Michael Carter II (23), DE Jermaine Johnson (23), RG Alijah Vera-Tucker (23) and QB Wilson (23). Douglas was wise throughout free agency, signing veterans with valuable experience and players who would come in and add to a culture Saleh continues to instill. CB D.J. Reed, who will start opposite Gardner, and Whitehead are both 25. DE Jacob Martin (26), TE Tyler Conklin (27), DT Solomon Thomas (27), LB Kwon Alexander (28), TE C.J. Uzomah (29) and LG Laken Tomlinson (30) all will be counted on not only on the field but inside the locker room.