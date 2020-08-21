What Have We Learned in the First Week of Jets Training Camp?

Sam Darnold, Marcus Maye, Mekhi Becton Making Early Impressions

Aug 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
by Eric AllenEthan Greenberg & Randy Lange
E_SZM30789

Throughout the offseason, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg, Randy Lange and Olivia Landis will each give their predictions to a series of questions regarding this year's Jets.

Today's question: What have we learned in the first week of Jets training camp?

EA: In the midst of a pandemic, I've been impressed with how the Jets have handled the new normal. Much of this is atypical from the COVID-19 testing tents in the parking lot to the temperature screenings to the tracking devices to the closed-off corridors inside the building. Meetings are still taking place virtually and coaches and players are wearing masks during practices and walkthroughs. After a virtual spring, I would consider some of the soft-tissue injuries to be expected. There is a positive vibe this group has going and the chemistry is real. This is Sam Darnold's team now and he has natural leadership qualities that guys gravitate toward. The O-line is much improved and you have to like where you are at both tight end and running back (Le'Veon Bell is in prime shape). Breshad Perriman has opened eyes early and Chris Hogan has the ability to sweep in and contribute immediately considering the multiple injuries in the receiver group. The interior defensive line is excellent and Quinnen Williams has difference-maker potential. There is some juggling going on at inside linebacker and the Jets will need both Pierre Desir (hamstring) and Brian Poole (dehydration) to get back at cornerback. And minus Jamal Adams, this is a very good safety group yet. Already a good player, it looks like Marcus Maye has another level in him.

EG: Things can change quickly, the season is only three weeks away and there are a few players poised to break out. Injuries have hampered the Jets early. Three rookies – WR Denzel Mims (hamstring), DL Jabari Zuniga (quad) and CB Bryce Hall (reserve/COVID) – have yet to practice. Ryan Griffin and Avery Williamson are still on the physically unable to perform list, but and are expected to be key contributors. Yet, the Jets open their season in Buffalo in a little more than three weeks. The clock is ticking. Sam Darnoldhas looked crisp; you can sense he has more command in the huddle and a better knowledge of the offense. He's already on the same page as new WR Breshad Perriman, which is a good sign considering the lack of reps in the spring. Perriman has been impressive in the early stages of camp and has shown he can be both a vertical and over-the-middle threat. Quinnen Williams has swiftly broken through the offensive line on a couple plays. Marcus Maye and Chris Herndon have each been impressive. There's a lot to take in, but there's also a lot that can change between now and Sept. 13.

Through the Lens | The Best Photos from the First Week of Jets Training Camp

See the Top Images from the First Six Practices of 2020 Jets Camp

E_SZM30269-thumb
1 / 50
E_SZM32492
2 / 50
E_SZM30324
3 / 50
E_SZM30108
4 / 50
E_SZM30761
5 / 50
E_SZM30220
6 / 50
E_SZM31503
7 / 50
E_SZM31138
8 / 50
E_R52_0390
9 / 50
E_SR520139
10 / 50
E_SZM31642
11 / 50
E_SZM31249
12 / 50
E_SZM31228
13 / 50
E_SZM31368
14 / 50
E_SZM31098
15 / 50
E_SZM30789
16 / 50
E_SZM30759
17 / 50
E_SZM30688
18 / 50
E_SZM30750
19 / 50
E_SZM30676
20 / 50
E_SZM30600
21 / 50
E_SZM30381
22 / 50
E_SZM30267
23 / 50
E_SZM30240
24 / 50
E_SZM30233
25 / 50
E_R52_0453
26 / 50
E_SZM30216
27 / 50
E_SZM30131
28 / 50
E_SZM30111
29 / 50
E_SZM30810
30 / 50
E_SR521351
31 / 50
E_SZM30127
32 / 50
E_SR520140
33 / 50
E_SZM30050
34 / 50
E_SR520050
35 / 50
E_SR520406
36 / 50
E_SR520307
37 / 50
E_SR521304
38 / 50
E_SR520544
39 / 50
E_SR520214
40 / 50
E_SR520092
41 / 50
E_SR520402
42 / 50
E_SR520087
43 / 50
E_R52_0379
44 / 50
E_R52_0635
45 / 50
E_R52_0558
46 / 50
E_R52_0316
47 / 50
E_R52_0502
48 / 50
E_R52_0370
49 / 50
E_R52_0300
50 / 50

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

RJL: What I learned in the first week of practice is that two of the large young men in the Jets' trenches are thinking the right way. On defense, last year's first-round pick, DL Quinnen Williams (6-3, 303), issued something of a mea culpa: "At the end of the season, I saw the things I did wrong. I was kicking myself. I took some wrong steps last year. It was all on me. Right now, my confidence is through the roof. I'm reacting faster, getting off the ball faster." On the other side of the LOS, this year's first-rounder, T Mekhi Becton (6-7, 363), talked about how good it felt to hit people again and how tough it is picking up all the NFL technique things he'll need to master to be a success in this league: "My technique has got to be good. I'm in the league now, not in college no more. So I know my technique has to be perfect in order for me to win." Both big men talked a good game in Week 1, but as Jets fans know, talk is cheap. In the coming weeks, we'll know if Q can "walk the walk" and if Big Mek can really pick up the pro game quickly or will need a full rookie season to perfect technique. How successful each is will have a lot to say about how effective their units will be in 2020.

OL: A few things stand out after the first week of training camp: injuries, emerging talents, and a fast-approaching season. The coaches are already having to adjust because injuries are piling up, with the WR group and LB corps feeling the impact. Two young guys -- OL Mekhi Becton and DL Quinnen Williams -- have been impressive. Becton has drawn positive words from the coaches and his teammates. "He looks like he's been doing this for a minute, it looks very natural for him," said Coach Adam Gase about the 6-7, 364-pound offensive tackle. Williams arrived at camp in what he said is the "best shape" he's ever been in, down 6 pounds from his reporting weight last year (297 v. 303). Becton said that Williams was one of the most difficult defensive players he's faced in camp. With the start of the regular season about three weeks away (Sept. 13 at Buffalo), the next couple of weeks in training are crucial. Without preseason games, preparation at One Jets Drive is all the game prep the players will get.

Related Content

Jets Receivers Coaches Shawn Jefferson and Hines Ward Oversee a Work in Progress
news

Jets Receivers Coaches Shawn Jefferson and Hines Ward Oversee a Work in Progress

Jefferson Says the Unit Is "Under Construction" During Training Camp
Jets Practice Report: Defense Shines in First Full Day in Pads
news

Jets Practice Report: Defense Shines in First Full Day in Pads

Coach Adam Gase Praises Marcus Maye's Versatility  
Jets Training Camp Highlights | Sam Darnold Showing His Wheels, Chris Hogan TD, a Big Hit & More
news

Jets Training Camp Highlights | Sam Darnold Showing His Wheels, Chris Hogan TD, a Big Hit & More

See Top Plays from Thursday's Practice at Training Camp
Jets WR Chris Hogan Still Has Something to Prove
news

Jets WR Chris Hogan Still Has Something to Prove

Veteran Wideout Chris Hogan Says He Looked Up to Wayne Chrebet 
For Jets CB Bless Austin, It's All About Maximizing His Ability
news

For Jets CB Bless Austin, It's All About Maximizing His Ability

He Reflects About 'Pivotal' Lesson Learned on a Painful Play vs. Pittsburgh
What's in a Name: You Might Want to Ask Jets' Folorunso Fatukasi
news

What's in a Name: You Might Want to Ask Jets' Folorunso Fatukasi

Defensive Line Is Minus Superstars, But Big on Motivation 
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 04: Leon Washington #29 of the New York Jets returns the opening kickoff for an 87 yard touchdown against the Washington Redskins during their game on November 4th, 2007 at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
news

Where Are They Now: Leon Washington

Catch Up with the Jets Legend from Florida State
Lupus Research Alliance's ManyOne Can Virtual Walk Fundraiser Set for Sept. 12
news

Lupus Research Alliance's ManyOne Can Virtual Walk Fundraiser Set for Sept. 12

Virtual Event Looking to Unite the Lupus Community and Raise $1 Million
Jets HC Adam Gase on Sam Darnold: 'Everything Is Faster'
news

Jets HC Adam Gase on Sam Darnold: 'Everything Is Faster'

That Means the Game's Slowing Down for the QB as He Finds His Receivers in Early Camp Practices
Jets Practice Report: Breshad Perriman Has Exploded Out of the Starting Blocks
news

Jets Practice Report: Breshad Perriman Has Exploded Out of the Starting Blocks

WR Chris Hogan Makes Practice Debut; CB Quincy Wilson Has an INT; and Praise Continues to Roll in for T Mekhi Becton
Jets Training Camp Highlights | Sam Darnold to Breshad Perriman 70-Yard TD, Frank Gore TD, a Diving Catch & More
news

Jets Training Camp Highlights | Sam Darnold to Breshad Perriman 70-Yard TD, Frank Gore TD, a Diving Catch & More

See Top Plays from Wednesday's Practice at Training Camp

Advertising