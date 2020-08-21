What Have We Learned in the First Week of Jets Training Camp?

RJL: What I learned in the first week of practice is that two of the large young men in the Jets' trenches are thinking the right way. On defense, last year's first-round pick, DL Quinnen Williams (6-3, 303), issued something of a mea culpa: "At the end of the season, I saw the things I did wrong. I was kicking myself. I took some wrong steps last year. It was all on me. Right now, my confidence is through the roof. I'm reacting faster, getting off the ball faster." On the other side of the LOS, this year's first-rounder, T Mekhi Becton (6-7, 363), talked about how good it felt to hit people again and how tough it is picking up all the NFL technique things he'll need to master to be a success in this league: "My technique has got to be good. I'm in the league now, not in college no more. So I know my technique has to be perfect in order for me to win." Both big men talked a good game in Week 1, but as Jets fans know, talk is cheap. In the coming weeks, we'll know if Q can "walk the walk" and if Big Mek can really pick up the pro game quickly or will need a full rookie season to perfect technique. How successful each is will have a lot to say about how effective their units will be in 2020.