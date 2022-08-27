What Do You Want to See From the Jets' Starters vs. the Giants? 

RL: I remember back in the day, oh, from Y2K to 2018, when the Jets and Giants always played in the third preseason game and their starters always went one half and maybe the first drives of the third quarter. Now when Robert Saleh talks about his Jets playing "between a quarter and a half," we can pretty much anticipate the ones will be resting midway through the second period, if that. Ah well, that's the new NFL for you. What I would like to see from the Jets starters as long as they're in the game Sunday is probably related to two Saleh buzzwords: "Explosives," as in I'd like to see a few big plays out of Joe Flacco and his receivers and backs and none allowed by the defensive starters. That would be some measure that the O and D schemes are showing the "cohesion" the HC wants and would somewhat validate the players' belief in themselves that "the sky's the limit" for each unit and the team in the 2022 regular season. I'd like to see that, plus, of course, no more big or semi-big injuries so the Jets can go in as close to 100% as possible on Sept. 11 opening day to brawl for four quarters vs. the Ravens.