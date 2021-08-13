Throughout the offseason, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg and Randy Lange will each give their predictions to a series of questions regarding this year's Jets.

Today's question: What do you want to see from the Jets in the preseason opener vs. the Giants?

EA: All eyes will be on Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson, but I'm fascinated to see the early results from the men who reside in the trenches. Without DT Quinnen Williams (and DEs Vinny Curry and Kyle Phillips), the Jets D-line has been excellent throughout camp. Carl Lawson has changed the dynamic as former Jets great Wayne Chrebet said this week, "We haven't had a guy here like that since [John] Abraham." High praise yet well-deserved for Lawson, but it goes beyond him. John Franklin-Myers has been strong and the explosive Bryce Huff is frequently getting into the backfield. The middle is stout with Folorusno Fatukasi, Sheldon Rankins and Nathan Shepherd all bringing something different. The Jets want to create chaos up front and they have the potential to do that in a couple of series against a Giants O-line that has been challenged by injuries this summer. Then flip it to the offensive side of the ball, this is the first time we'll see the Jets' wide-zone blocking scheme in game action. It's a downer that rookie Aljah Vera-Tucker (pec) won't be able to suit up, but Dan Feeney has been sturdy in his place. LT Mekhi Becton can line up against someone not named Lawson and there is an interesting competition going on at RT between Morgan Moses and George Fant. C Connor McGovern and Fant love this system and the Jets want to lean on teams with the run game. They've got a number of quality backs with different skill sets and I'm excited to see them pound the rock and set up that play-action game.