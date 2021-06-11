Throughout the offseason, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg and Randy Lange will each give their predictions to a series of questions regarding this year's Jets.

Today's question: What do you think of the Jets' stable of running backs?

EA: The Jets are going to share the load in the backfield and they have some interesting options. I think that depth and versatility could really work to their advantage as the NFL moves to a 17-game schedule in the regular season. Tevin Coleman knows this system better than anybody and he has declared himself 100% after battling knee and shoulder ailments last season in San Francisco. While the speedy Coleman is 6-1, 210 pounds, second-year back La'Mical Perine is listed as 5-11, 216 pounds and is the biggest option in the stable. The Jets like his ability to get downhill and Perine is a guy who averaged 5.4 yards a carry at Florida and had 40 receptions his final campaign with the Gators. Fourth-round pick Michael Carter is a 4.5-guy, but he put up elite numbers in the short shuttle (3.98) and three-cone drill (6.87). Carter makes people miss and then excels in space as evidenced by his nation-leading 18 rushes of 20+ yard in 2020 and he's comfortable catching it out of the backfield. Ty Johnson, a sub 4.4- back, is explosive and averaged an excellent 4.7 yards a carry with the Green & White in 2020. Josh Adams, a long-strider, averaged 5.4 yards a pop last season and this outside-zone system is ideal for him. Robert Saleh and Mike LaFleur want to attack in waves and the Jets will be prepared to do just that. **