What Do You Think of the Jets' Position in the Standing at the Bye?

RL: What's not to like? Well, a win over New England could've meant the Jets would be a half-game in first today instead of tied for second a half-game out. Otherwise, wow. In the last 20 seasons, the only times the Jets were closer to first place in the AFC East after nine weeks were 2008, '10 and '11, when they shared the top spot with the Patriots and, in two of those years, the Bills. So their first half has positioned them well for what will be a taxing final eight. The overall schedule strength is tough enough at .551 (38-31). But the Jets' five remaining road games, at New England, at Minnesota, at Buffalo, at Seattle and at Miami, tote up to a mettle-testing .698 (30-13). Whatever the Jets are as an away team — road warriors (4-0 already), roadkill (if not fully focused) or somewhere in between — will determine whether they're ready to be a playoff team. But first, it's rest for the rest of this week, then on to Foxborough.

CH: The Jets not only have a 6-3 record, but have a 2-1 record in the AFC East. Their record says so much more about the Jets resiliency. They have overcome injury after injury and not faltered. Whether it was the shuffling offensive line, which has stood strong, or the defense playing at elite levels no matter what offense they face. After the bye the Jets face all three AFC East opponents (on the road) for a second time and also play on the road at the Seahawks and the Vikings. If the defense, ranked seventh overall, continues its strong play for the remaining 8 games of the season, the Jets will have a chance for a winning record and a spot in the playoffs.