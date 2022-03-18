What Do You Think of the Jets' Free-Agent Signings So Far?

EA : The Jets, who embarked on a new start last year, continue to head in the right direction. A culture change was already underway at One Jets Drive, but it's reached another level this offseason. Let's start with the Fab Five — OL Laken Tomlinson, TE C.J. Uzomah, CB D.J. Reed, S Jordan Whitehead and WR-KR Braxton Berrios. Tomlinson is a great system fit who described his style of play as "trenchwarfare" while underscoring that it's one word. He brings nasty, smarts and postseason experience to a line that is getting better in front of QB Zach Wilson and RB Michael Carter. Uzomah has a perfect personality for the New York and an attitude to match, promising he'll be a force in both the run and pass games. When the Jets agreed to terms with Whitehead, I got an email from a friend with the Buccaneers who said: "You're going to LOVE Jordan Whitehead. He's awesome." Whitehead is a baller with championship pedigree who can change games with his thumping and Jets fans are going to embrace him from Day 1. Reed might be 5-9, but you won't find a bigger competitor and he is going to ask for the opponent's No. 1 receiver every play. Berrios got a well-deserved raise but not before telling agent Drew Rosenhaus that the Jets are a great, great destination and that he didn't want to chase every penny and was not interested in an auction to the highest bidder. The tight end is a critical position in this offense and not only did the Jets land Uzomah, but they added Tyler Conklin, who had 61 receptions, 593 receiving yards and 3 TDs last season in Minnesota. The young Jets, led by GM Joe Douglas and HC Robert Saleh, have become an attractive destination and don't expect that to change as this team continues its ascension.

EG: What's not to like? Almost every position has improved so far, the Jets haven't broken the bank and GM Joe Douglas still has four of the NFL Draft's first 38 picks at his disposal. Laken Tomlinson, aside from being a Pro Bowl talent, has experience in this system, has been durable throughout his career and makes the O-line better immediately. He should make a seamless transition from the West Coast with the 49ers to the East Coast with the Green & White. One way to help your young quarterback, be able to run the ball and Tomlinson provides that. Zach Wilson and Michael Carter are probably both ecstatic about that signing. Douglas has started to surround Wilson as best as possible not only with Tomlinson but with a pair of tight ends in C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin. Both of those guys are coming off career years as receivers, aren't afraid to stick their face in the fan and are reliable. Uzomah's energy is palpable and you can tell he's excited to bring a veteran presence to a young group. Not to mention his former team, the Bengals, are the example of how quickly things can change in the NFL and he was a part of that. That experience will be invaluable for a young team. With Conklin, he does a bit of everything and that position received a big facelift after last season. Defensively, the Jets got two dogs in CB D.J. Reed and S Jordan Whitehead to help turn around the No. 32-ranked defense in the 2021 season. Even though they haven't lined up with the Jets, you can tell they bring attitude and talent. Last but not least – the re-signings. There's a range of guys for depth like Tevin Coleman, unfinished business with Lamarcus Joyner (the Jets were really excited about him before he got hurt) and keeping your own in Braxton Berrios, who has a great rapport with Wilson. If you're a Jets fan, you have to be encouraged by the direction of this team.