Throughout the offseason, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg and Randy Lange will each give their predictions to a series of questions regarding this year's Jets.

Today's question: What do you think about the recent NFL trades and their impact on the Jets' draft?

EA: In what seemed like a minute last week, we witnessed two trades that ultimately landed the 49ers, the Dolphins and the Eagles the No. 3, the No. 6 and the No. 12 picks. San Francisco vaulted itself into the QB market, Miami gained more assets, and Philadelphia dropped out of the top 10. The Eagles collected picks in a multi-pick swap with the 'Fins that saw the Eagles add a 2022 first-round pick. None of those clubs jumped the Jets' positioning at No. 2 overall as it seems a near certainty that the player taken No. 1 overall by Jacksonville will be Clemson signal-caller Trevor Lawrence. The Jets continue to have options and that includes taking the best player on their board not named Lawrence. Our esteemed Randy Lange penned a must read recently about what the Jets' could get for the No. 2 overall pick and this was one of many lines that stood out:, "History tells us that if the Green & White decide to deal that prime pick, they should get a haul, especially if they ship it to a team that plans to spend it on a quarterback. Yes, the famous/infamous 'QB Draft Surcharge.' " While I do the think the AFC East is getting better 1-4 ,and the Dolphins continue to do a fine job building, the Jets hold the cards at the top of the draft and that hasn't changed. Get your top target or pile up the picks.