Throughout the offseason, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg and Randy Lange will each give their predictions to a series of questions regarding this year's Jets.

Today's question: What do you think about the Jets' Position as free agency approaches?

EA: The Jets have 18 players who could become unrestricted free agents and that list includes WR-KR Braxton Berrios; WR Jamison Crowder; RG Laurent Dumervay-Tardif; DT Folorunso Fatukasi; QB Joe Flacco; S Lamarcus Joyner and Marcus Maye; and RT Morgan Moses. According to OvertheCap.com, the Jets are projected to be $48 million under the cap. But if the Jets do keep the No. 4 and No. 10 selections in April's NFL Draft, that figure would dip to around $37 million in available space (existing contracts could be restructured). GM Joe Douglas has the flexibility to re-sign a few of his own and go out and be selective on the open market. With nine picks including a pair in Rounds 1, 2, 4 and 5, Douglas also has the ability to be a player on the trade market. The Jets don't need a quarterback, but both lines will continue to be an emphasis this offseason in addition to playmaker(s) on offense, while there will be moves made at tight end and safety. The Jets will fill needs in free agency and have the opportunity to go big-game hunting, but Douglas is going to continue to set the foundation through the draft. If the Jets can bring in a haul similar to last April, they'll be poised to make a significant jump in 2022.