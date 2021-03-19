What Do You Think About the Jets' Early Signings in NFL Free Agency?

Throughout the offseason, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg and Randy Lange will each give their predictions to a series of questions regarding this year's Jets.

Today's question: What do think about the Jets' early signings in NFL free agency?

EA: Early on in free agency, Jets GM Joe Douglas has backed up his words and stayed true to his philosophy. The Jets were aggressive when opportunity and value met, signing players who will help the team on the field and with its culture inside the building. The headliners were DE Carl Lawson and WR Corey Davis, and neither should have come as a surprise. For Douglas, it starts with the line of scrimmage and the Jets had a clear need at DE as they transition to a 4-3. While Lawson's sack numbers are solid, yet not staggering (20 sacks in 51 games), few people have disrupted the QB more the past two seasons and he is viewed as an ascending talent. The Jets wanted playmakers and Davis, the No. 5 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, is a big-bodied wideout who runs excellent routes and can run. Davis is coming off his best professional season and broke out under Matt LaFleur when the older brother of Jets OC Mike LaFleur was the Titans OC in 2018. The Jets had a pressing need at linebacker and Jarrad Davis, who was selected 16 picks after Corey Davis, possesses good burst, has been a good blitzer and should benefit from a new system. Special teams ace Justin Hardee is a stud and he was a well-liked guy in New Orleans who automatically improves the Jets' kickoff coverage. And according to OvertheCap.com, the Jets are positioned with an NFL-high $50 million under the salary cap. It's a good start and more action will be on the way, but the Jets still are ultimately going to build largely on their drafting success.