What Do You Expect From Zach Wilson and Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau Field?

RL: This is how Wilson described the Rodgers style: "I think he's extremely accurate underneath, the way he's able to place the ball, and you see his completion percentage, and how he takes care of the ball. Then he's able to be that athletic, scramble-type quarterback a little bit, off-schedule, being able to create plays out of nothing while protecting himself." It sounds a bit like Wilson's maturing NFL style — improving accuracy, protecting the ball better late last year and into this season, an off-schedule scramble kind of guy. Not surprising since Wilson said he impersonated Rodgers from when he was 13 years old in Utah. I'd vote for a game in which the accuracies are both good, there are few if any QB turnovers, and especially a game in which both are handing off the ball a lot, because that's where their offenses' strengths and the other guys' less powerful defensive units seem to be. The better running game will lead to the better passing game and possibly the QB with the winning hand.

CH: Hunger. Both QBs, are going to be hungry for a win. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are coming off their loss to the Giants in London while Zach Wilson and the Jets have won the last two games in a row. The Packers will be determined after their performance last week across the pond and Rodgers is 9-0 in games after a loss since 2019. Zach Wilson's fourth-quarter stats, however, have been on another level ranking, first in third-down percentage at 83.3% and third in yards per play with 6.94. Wilson has also led five fourth-quarter touchdown drives on his six fourth-quarter possessions. Wilson's 99.3 passer rating in Week 5 vs. Miami was also a career high and he seems more comfortable each week. I think this game will come down to another close fourth quarter as the young QB and the veteran QB lead the battle until the end.