What Do You Expect From the Jets in Free Agency?

EA: As the NFL's offseason moves continue to roll in, the Jets enter the weekend with the fourth-most available cap space according to OvertheCap.comat about $48.5 million. The Colts, who traded Carson Wentz to Washington this week, lead the way in space at a hair under $70 million and the Seahawks, who agreed to flip QB Russell Wilson to Denver and released ILB Bobby Wagner, are embarking on a new era with the third-most cap space at close to $50 million. The recent tags on wideouts Davante Adams (Green Bay) and Chris Godwin (Tampa Bay), plus TEs Dalton Schultz (Dallas) and David Njoku (Cleveland), and S Jessie Bates (Cincinnati) prevented a few bigger names from ever reaching the market. And pass rusher Harold Landry inked a long-term deal with the Titans. While the Jets can enter any conversation during free agency, head coach Robert Saleh said recently that panic buying (and selling) can put organizations in deeper holes. I expect a calculated approach from the Green & White. GM Joe Douglas has talked of more certainty with the pro market than the draft market and he's also reiterated that he'll be ready to strike on the trade front. In a sense, this is the first true offseason with Douglas and Saleh in charge since they had the benefit of learning more about each other and their respective systems during the season. Saleh has said there is a lot of work to be done for the Jets to be in a position to be one or two players away, so balance will be an emphasis for a team still intent on building its core through the NFL Draft. There are clear needs at tight end and safety, plus it will be interesting to see what happens with the list of Jets' UFAs, headlined by Braxton Berrios.