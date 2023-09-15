What Do You Expect from QB Zach Wilson, Jets Offense vs. Cowboys?

RL: At first, I see the Jets trying to crease the Cowboys' hats on the ground. Wilson has a good track record of handing the ball off to Breece Hall — Hall's 83-yard dash vs. Buffalo and last year's 34-yard touchdown at Green Bay and 62-yard TD at Denver were all on Zach handoffs. Dalvin Cook, despite some rust, had 10- and 15-yard plays vs. the Bills and appears ready for a return to form. But because of Wilson's experience in 2021-22 and his 1-on-1 tutoring from Aaron Rodgers, no doubt beginning this week, I don't see this being a "manage the game" scenario. Unless the Jets' pass pro is a major issue, Wilson will try to throw to Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard, not to mention Mecole Hardman, who went unused on opening night because of the play-calling shift after Rodgers' injury. The TEs could also be in play after Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah combined for just one catch and 2 yards on MNF. Most important will be for Zach to protect the ball, which he has improved on (11 INTs in his first 8 Jets games, 8 INTs in his last 15 games) but must do more of to help keep the Jets in this game for 60 minutes or more.

CH: I think Zach Wilson has improved a lot from last season, and I don't expect too much to change with him under center. Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said it best this week when he said 'I just want Zach to be Zach.' Wilson doesn't have to try and be like Rodgers — he just needs to utilize his strengths and the weapons the Jets have on offense. I still expect the offense to perform at a high level. Last year, Wilson opened 5-1 leading the Jets before two key pieces of their offense went down in G Alijah Vera-Tucker and RB Breece Hall. With a new OC and Wilson having been mentored by Aaron Rodgers all training camp, I expect the transition to him under center not to be anything jarring.