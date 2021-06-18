Throughout the offseason, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg and Randy Lange will each give their predictions to a series of questions regarding this year's Jets.

Today's question: What did we learn at Jets minicamp?

EA: Robert Saleh is going to let the youth lead the way. The Jets have a young roster and Robert Saleh referred to Pete Carroll Thursday, saying, "You can't be afraid to play young guys." These Jets will be fun to watch and Saleh knows there are going to be ups and downs, but they are going to take on the personality of their coach. I loved what Saleh said about identity, too, that it has to happen organically and you can't force-feed it. Saleh is in the investment business and that means opportunities and reps for players and seeing how things develop. This Jets 2021 draft class has not played a down, but its loaded with talent and potential. And the hunger and work ethics of guys like QB Zach Wilson, OL Alijah Vera-Tucker, WR Elijah Moore and RB Michael Carter are exactly what you want, plus DC Jeff Ulbrich raved about rookie 'backers Jamien Sherwood and Hamsah Nasirildeen. A player to watch during training camp is UDFA Isaiah Dunn, an Oregon State product. As far as big picture, the defensive line could create the chaos Saleh desires if they stay healthy, and the wide receiver group might be the most improved unit on the team. I'm eager to see the linebackers in action because C.J. Mosley returns and he likes the raw talent there. GM Joe Douglas will continue adding into the summer, but this group and their leader ended the spring on a high note.