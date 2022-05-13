What Are Your Thoughts on the 2022 Jets Schedule?

EA: The NFL schedule-makers didn't give the Jets prime-time love with the 13 1p.m. Eastern starts, but HC Robert Saleh always says his club will have to earn that respect. And if they are in the mix down the stretch, flexible scheduling will allow for the Jets to get more national exposure than the Thursday nighter vs. Jacksonville on Dec. 22. I keep coming back to a five-game stretch before the Week 10 bye: vs. Miami (Week 5), at Green Bay (Week 6), at Denver (Week 7), vs. New England (Week 8) and vs. Buffalo (Week 9). That's three home division games and two road games against teams that have great homefield advantages and are led by a pair of future Hall of Fame QBs in Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson. For all the hoopla about the Jets being honorary members of the AFC North during the first four games, I think it's a disadvantage that all Jets' three divisiol games in the back half are on the road. The expectation is to play meaningful games in December and the Jets must stay above water through the first nine games. This schedule sets up to make a post-bye run with sub .500 teams from a year ago like the Bears, Vikings, Lions, Jags and Seahawks (whom the Jets will have 10 days to prepare for). The Green & White's home/road division split around the bye is one thing that jumps out on this morning after.