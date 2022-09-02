What Are Your Thoughts on The 2022 Jets Roster?

EA: As GM Joe Douglas pointed out, the Jets have an intriguing mix of young talent and veteran presence. The Jets didn't have to say they fielded a good group of players this summer — the rest of the NFL did. Since the beginning of training camp, the Jets waived an NFL-high 11 players that were picked up by other teams (12 if you include Eddy Piñeirosigning with the Panthers). Assistant GM Rex Hogan told me this week on "The Official Jets Podcast" that he had never been a part of a team, in his 20 NFL seasons, that saw that kind of waiver action. Now on the flip side, it's not like the Jets did not have a favorable waiver priority spot at No. 4. From that position, they decided to add no players. HC Robert Saleh believes his team can line up against anybody and thinks it will be fun to see who's "going to take the bull by the horns" in the fourth quarter and becomes "that dude.". The Jets have legit dudes and that's what's different about this roster. You would have to go back a ways to match the skill-position talent at WR, RB and TE. The defense should be vastly improved on the perimeter, starting with the return of DE Carl Lawson and the first steps of CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner. It's not ideal that Zach Wilson (knee) could miss time at the beginning of the season, but Joe Flacco displayed a live arm and calm presence throughout camp. No matter who is playing QB, they can be a pass-first point guard because the Jets have several guys who can finish. If the offensive line can come together early and the Jets hold up against the run, they'll hang with anybody and beat some good teams.