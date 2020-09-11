What Are Your Expectations for the Jets Rookie Class in Week 1?

EA: Mekhi Becton is a big man who is going to play a big role for the Jets at Buffalo. If the No. 11 overall selection in the draft does get the start at left tackle, as he was listed on the unofficial depth chart, he will have the primary role of blocking Bills RDE Jerry Hughes. Becton, 6-7, 363 pounds, benefited from his 1-on-1s with Jordan Jenkins in camp. This will be the first time we see him in live game action and he'll get his feet wet against an edge rusher in Hughes who has racked up 51.5 career sacks. Becton, a dominant rush blocker at Louisville, can make an immediate impact on the ground by creating holes for Le'Veon Bell and Frank Gore, and that potentially could set up some favorable play-action situations for Sam Darnold. Ashtyn Davis, a third-rounder out of California, is a smart performer who lets his play do the talking. He should produce immediately on special teams and it will be interesting to see how much run he gets in packages on defense. The athletic Davis is physical and he flies around the field. Finally, Braden Mann will likely kick on a balmy Buffalo afternoon but that predicted wind of 19 MPH could be tricky.