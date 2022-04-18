What Are the Jets' Top Needs Heading Into the NFL Draft?

If the Jets elect to go receiver with one of their two first-round selections — No. 4 and No. 10 — the top of the WR class includes Drake London (USC), Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave (Ohio State), Treylon Burks (Arkansas) and Jameson Williams (Alabama). Williams, who sustained an ACL tear in the Tide's national title game loss to Georgia, recently was referred to as "slam dunk, superstar receiver" by Chris Simms of CBS Sports if his health checks out and Dane Brugler of The Athletichas said that multiple teams have Williams as WR1 in this class.

The good news for Jets is there is quality depth at both edge rusher and receiver. If the Jets don't end up with Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan), Travon Walker (Georgia), Jermaine Johnson (Florida State) or Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon) in Round 1, George Kalfaftis (Purdue), Boye Mafa (Minnesota), Arnold Ebiketie (Penn State) and David Ojabo (Michigan), who tore his Achilles tendon this offseason, could be names to watch on Day 2. At receiver, Jahan Dotson (Penn State), Christian Watson (North Dakota State), George Pickens (Georgia) and Skyy Moore (Western Michigan) all could range from the latter half of Round 1 to the middle of Round 2.

"I don't necessarily think it's a slam dunk they go with one of the top two picks at receiver," Fowler said. "They might, but it depends on if the top few guys they love then maybe. There are eight really good ones, so the top of the second round, there's going to be someone really good. And think of all of the great Day 2 picks recently, so you can get really good guys Day 2 in the draft. They know that, so they probably won't overstretch as a result."

If the Jets take an edge with one of their four picks in the top 38, the plan would be for the rusher to join a group that also will be bolstered by the training camp return of Carl Lawson, who missed the 2021 season after rupturing an Achilles tendon in the preseason.