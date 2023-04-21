What Are the Jets' Needs Entering the 2023 NFL Draft?

RL: Their biggest need is in the trenches, so either an offensive or defensive lineman, positions right in GM Joe Douglas' wheelhouse. And with their QB situation as it is, protection for the signal-caller and a stone wall for the running game take precedence, and tackle and center are in the spotlight. The T issue is durability. The four experienced tackles on the roster (Duane Brown, Mekhi Becton, just-re-signed Cedric Ogbuehi and Max Mitchell) all spent time on IR last season, and Becton has managed one game and 48 offensive snaps the past two seasons due to knee injuries. If Douglas and HC Robert Saleh are happy with where all four are rehab-wise, they could postpone addressing tackle until later and focus on center. Wes Schweitzer and Trystan Colon have starting experience at C but the position seems to be in search of competition, which could mean signing another available vet, such as Titans C Ben Jones or maneuvering to take the best center in Round 1 or 2. Keep in mind that the center taken highest in the past 20 drafts was Damien Woody, 17th overall in 1999 and in the pivot for only the first half of his 12-year pro career that ended as the Jets' RT in 2010. Douglas knows all about this, which is why it wouldn't surprise me if the Jets were to trade down from No. 13 and pick up another high selection.