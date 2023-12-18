What Are the Chances Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Returns to Play vs. Commanders?

With Jets QB Zach Wilson in the concussion protocol and a Wednesday deadline to activate QB Aaron Rodgers from injured reserve, HC Robert Saleh would not entertain the possibility of Rodgers playing quite yet.

"Obviously we'll have to meet with his doctors and see if there's actual clearance on their part," Saleh said. "There has to be clearance on our doctors' parts, so there's a lot of steps there. Then obviously there has to be a discussion with Aaron in terms of what the next step would be and the comfort level of everybody on board. It's not something that's made in a vacuum, but all the right conversations would be had."

Rodgers, who returned to practice Nov. 29 after he underwent surgery to repair his left Achilles tendon Sept. 14, ramped up his workload last week. He has only taken 7-on-7 reps and participated in individual drills, which included quarterback bootlegs and lateral movement, something he had not done since his return to practice.

If the four-time NFL MVP suited up Sunday, he would lead a team that's no longer in playoff contention. The Jets were eliminated Sunday with their loss to the Dolphins, and wins by both the Texans and Browns, which begs the question -- Why return?