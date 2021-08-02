Weight Has Lifted from C.J. Mosley's Body & Mind in Return to Action with Jets

The leadership has been noticed by someone who lines up in front of him on many downs, Carl Lawson. The former Cincinnati edge rusher knew a little about Mosley in the past when the Bengals were on offense, the Ravens were on D, and he could catch a sideline glimpse of Mosley doing his thing on the field.

"My impression of C.J. is that he's been a great player," Lawson said. "I haven't really talked to him that much, I've just been listening to his calls in the huddle. But he seems like a great leader and a great guy."

Head coach Robert Saleh concurred with that scouting report.

"Just like Carl, you can never have too many good players and C.J.'s one of those guys who's played at a high level for a very long time," Saleh said. "He commands respect, he has a tremendous amount of respect in the building — when he speaks, everyone listens. And on top of it, he has unbelievable character. To have him in the building and to pair him up with Jarrad Davis and then all those rookies and Blake Cashman and all the guys who have been here before; I'm really excited about that linebacker group and to see where it goes."

That's really where it's at for Mosley, too. You can tell he's feeling faster afoot and more comfortable with his situation than he's been in a while. But he knows he can't do it alone.

"This camp, there hasn't been a lot of repeats, there hasn't been a lot of penalties, there hasn't been a lot of people on the ground," he said. "Guys came to camp in shape, guys came to camp ready to get better. And the foundation we started in the spring, we're starting to stack our bricks going into these training camp days."

And that's why this summer is important to No. 57. Mosley is back in the flow of things, and the people he cares about are not only the ones around him on the field making plays alongside him but the ones who'll be returning to the bleachers for practices at the Atlantic Health Training Center and then to the MetLife Stadium stands for home games after a year away.