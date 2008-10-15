Wednesday Player Interviews





Transcripts of selected Jets interviews during media locker room availability before Wednesday's midday practice:p;

LB CALVIN PACE

On what they expect from the Raiders offense…

They are going to really establish the run, honestly. I think they average around [141] yards per game. They had a game where they had 300 yards rushing [at Kansas City]. I think they are doing that very well right now. They are a very physical team. If they can get the running game started, that is exactly what they want to do so we have to affect that and go out there and disrupt their passing. We want to make their life uncomfortable.

On how big of a test it will be for the run defense…

It will be a great test for us, probably the best test we've had all year. I don't think they nearly get enough credit as they should, especially with the run game. All the guys are averaging over 4 yards a carry and that speaks a lot for them so we definitely need to hone in and be able to slow them down.

On how he expects the team to respond at Oakland…

You have to go in there and be humble. Don't look at their record and the things they have done in the past. Go out there and play the same way we did against Cincinnati. Play hard, start fast and as a defense give the offense good field position.

On the opportunity to make a statement in the division…

Yes, it is a great opportunity. We have to go out there and seize the moment. We can't get caught up in the record. We need to go out there like any other game, start fast and play well.

G ALAN FANECA

On how the team can guard a letdown against Oakland…

Go out there and work all week long. We let you guys talk about it and we'll focus on the task at hand.

On what concerns him about the Raiders…

They do a lot of good things. Once they start to put things together a little more consistently, then that is when you're going to see them turn things around. The ability is there.

On if this is a game in which he feels the Jets can make strides toward the top of the conference…

Now is about the time of year where you see a little separation. Teams fall off, climb ahead or stay in the race. This is about that time of year where teams start to make their moves.

On if there is a good attitude with the team…

Yes, we are glad where we are at, but we see where we can go. It's all about going out there on the practice field and getting there.

On how tough it is traveling to the West Coast…