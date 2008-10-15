Wednesday Player Interviews

Oct 15, 2008 at 02:05 PM
101708_wayne_chrebet_320.jpg


Transcripts of selected Jets interviews during media locker room availability before Wednesday's midday practice:p;

LB CALVIN PACE

On what they expect from the Raiders offense…

They are going to really establish the run, honestly. I think they average around [141] yards per game. They had a game where they had 300 yards rushing [at Kansas City]. I think they are doing that very well right now. They are a very physical team. If they can get the running game started, that is exactly what they want to do so we have to affect that and go out there and disrupt their passing. We want to make their life uncomfortable.

On how big of a test it will be for the run defense…

It will be a great test for us, probably the best test we've had all year. I don't think they nearly get enough credit as they should, especially with the run game. All the guys are averaging over 4 yards a carry and that speaks a lot for them so we definitely need to hone in and be able to slow them down.

On how he expects the team to respond at Oakland…

You have to go in there and be humble. Don't look at their record and the things they have done in the past. Go out there and play the same way we did against Cincinnati. Play hard, start fast and as a defense give the offense good field position.

On the opportunity to make a statement in the division…

Yes, it is a great opportunity. We have to go out there and seize the moment. We can't get caught up in the record. We need to go out there like any other game, start fast and play well.

G ALAN FANECA

On how the team can guard a letdown against Oakland…

Go out there and work all week long. We let you guys talk about it and we'll focus on the task at hand.

On what concerns him about the Raiders…

They do a lot of good things. Once they start to put things together a little more consistently, then that is when you're going to see them turn things around. The ability is there.

On if this is a game in which he feels the Jets can make strides toward the top of the conference…

Now is about the time of year where you see a little separation. Teams fall off, climb ahead or stay in the race. This is about that time of year where teams start to make their moves.

On if there is a good attitude with the team…

Yes, we are glad where we are at, but we see where we can go. It's all about going out there on the practice field and getting there.

On how tough it is traveling to the West Coast…

It's as tough as you make it. As long as you go out there and have a plan of attack and stick to your game plan, you stay fresh and alert and don't let it affect you.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Which Jets Flew Under the Radar in 2022?

Bryce Huff Had Career-High 3.5 Sacks; DJ Reed Named Pro Bowl Alternate

news

Jets DT Sheldon Rankins: 'There's Still a Level I Haven't Reached'

Veteran Says That Quinnen Williams' Growth Has Been 'Special to Watch'

news

Inside the Numbers | Jets Were the Best at Preventing Offensive TDs

Putting the '22 Season to Bed with Some Eye-Opening Numbers that Bode Well for '23

news

Jets Tyler Conklin Headed into Offseason: 'A lot of Room to Grow'

Conklin This Season Amassed Most Yards By a Jets TE Since 2011

news

Jets Undrafted FA Safety Tony Adams: 'When My Time Came, I Was Ready for It'

Rookie Showed 'Resiliency' in the Early Going, Finished Strong in the Deep Middle for the Green & White

news

Where Are They Now: Jesse Johnson

Catch Up with the Jets Legend from Colorado

news

Notebook | HC Robert Saleh Says New OC Will Inherit a 'Really Good Young Group of Skill Players'

Schedule Rotation Gives Jets a 10th 'Home' Game in 2023 Season

news

LG Laken Tomlinson Showed Durability in First Season With the Jets

Tomlinson Plans to Spend Offseason With His Family

news

Jets OT Mekhi Becton Motivated for a Comeback

Young Tackle Says "I Look Really Skinny Now"

news

WR Garrett Wilson, CB Sauce Gardner Nominees for 2022 Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year Award

Winner to Be Selected by a Fan Vote, Announced During Super Bowl Week

news

Jordan Whitehead Looks to Past and Present, Likes What He Sees for Jets' Future

The Secret for Veteran Safety's Current Team to Emulate His Buccaneers of 2019-20? 'It's All About Chemistry'

news

Jets RB Breece Hall Says Knee Injury Will Be a 'Blessing' in the End

Humbled Rookie Running Back Appreciated the Small Things When He Was Away from the Team

Advertising