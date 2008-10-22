Wednesday Player Interviews





Transcripts of selected interviews with Jets players during locker room media availability before Wednesday's midday practice:

T DAMIEN WOODY

On reports that Brett Favre gave information to the Lions about the Packers...

I don't know. I don't know all the details, but to me, it just seems ridiculous. We have our own things going on here. I think people just keep stirring up the whole Favre/Green Bay thing. To me, it's just getting out of control. I think Brett has just moved on from that and it seems like something just keeps stirring the pot. We've moved forward. I know he has.

On if it would bother him if he found out a teammate took time out of his week to help out another team…

It wouldn't bother me because that kind of stuff happens all the time. If a guy gets released from here and goes to another team, and we're playing that opponent, you better believe that guys will be calling and asking, "What information can you give me?" That happens all the time. I just think this whole situation is blown out of proportion. I'm sure Brett has addressed it and I'll just leave it at that.

On how he is feeling…

Better. I'm feeling better.

On if he'll practice…

I'll get around and move around a little bit. See what happens [laughs].

On the inconsistency of the offense…

Trust me; we definitely are working hard on that. It just has to be a collective effort with everybody just honing in and focusing on every little detail. Offensively, all 11 guys have to be on the same page.

We do a lot of good things, but a lot of times you'll see a little breakdown here or a little breakdown there, whatever the case may be. Our main focus is consistency. We need to be consistent throughout the whole game in everything we do. If we do that, we're definitely capable of being a very explosive offense.

On if there are elements missing from the offense…

Yes, the consistent aspect. That's all it is. We're just not consistent enough, play by play, to really put up the type of numbers and the type of production that we're capable of. It's just something we have to keep working on. Coach is just going to keep hammering it home. We just have to keep working on it as players, to really be consistent each play.

DT KRIS JENKINS

On if the loss at Oakland was more difficult than the loss at San Diego …

For me, no, because I got hurt [at San Diego]. I really just felt like I didn't play a part in that game and that was a little bit more upsetting to me. I'll be honest, they're both tough losses. There's no way to compare losses. When you work hard and you put your blood, sweat and tears out there, you have your pride out there on the line, you've got everything.

It's a hard way to swallow that pill, anywhere you go. Whether you lose by two points or you lose by 20, it's going to hurt just the same. Regardless, whichever way it goes, it's not going to be good enough in anybody's eyes. That's something we have to deal with. It becomes part of being a professional. You have to deal with it. You have to be able to man up.

I think that sometimes you have to look at how does a team bounce back from a loss? Sometimes that's a great indicator of the type of character that a team has. That's it. Right now we're trying to run it, we're trying to set a standard and it's not just based on when things are going well. When the chips are down we have to find a way to pull it together.

On if he has to be more concerned when playing against a third-string QB…

As far as I'm concerned, I really believe that if a team goes out on the field they're going to put their best effort forward. That's what matters. It doesn't matter what 11 people are on the field, it matters that 11 people are on the field.