Wednesday Player Interviews

Transcripts of selected Jets player interviews during the locker room media session before Wednesday's midday practice:

DE SHAUN ELLIS

On what he is expecting and preparing for against the Patriots and QB Matt Cassel…

Any day anyone can have a Pro Bowl day. We have to go out and stay true to ourselves and do things we want to do and continue to put pressure on him.

On if the Jets have to fight being overconfident without Tom Brady on the field…

We are a confident bunch anyway, with or without Brady.

On stuffing the run with Cassel instead of Brady at QB…

Every time we play them, the main goal is to stop the run because when they are moving the ball, running the ball, it gives Brady a lot more opportunities to make plays down the field because you have to beat them playing two-dimensionally. The idea is to stop the run and make the young quarterback one-dimensional.

On facing Cassel…

You have to understand he has been tutored under Brady for four years and they have a great coach. Some of the things he knows he learned from Brady. It's going to be a funny feeling.

C NICK MANGOLD

On his assessment of the Jets rushing attack after the first game…

I thought we did some good things. Of course, there is still plenty to be cleaned up. Myself personally, there are a couple plays that I wish I had back, but we had a good start. It's a 16-game season and we are now one-sixteenth into it. We've got to keep working and keep pushing.

On if he is amped up more for this game against the Patriots…

It's the home opener, too. You get the opportunity to get back in front of the fans in New York. It's exciting to be back in the stadium and really kick the season off.

On how constantly protecting Brett Favre and his streak is on his mind, being an offensive lineman and considering what happened to Brady…

You always want to protect the quarterback, and as an offensive lineman I think that is the main part of your job. Anytime you have something like that happen, you are definitely going to take it personally and that is why you go out there on every play to try to protect him.

On what about the Patriots defense is difficult to handle…

Vince Wilfork is a heck of a player. He is a very large man and he is also very good at his technique. This will be my sixth time playing him and every time it's been a 60-minute battle and that is what I am preparing for. I know that's coming.

WR JERRICHO COTCHERY

On what will help Brett Favre to face an experienced defense…

He has seen a lot of good defenses throughout his time in the NFL. He is going to show up and he is a great playmaker for us. We know we have to hold up on our side in just making plays for him as far as receivers, running backs and tight ends. We know we are going to have to go out and make plays against this defense.

On how Favre will react against the Patriots when things happen unexpectedly…