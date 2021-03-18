Watch | Highlights of the Jets Free Agent Signings

Stay up to date with the Jets free agency acquisitions.
Mar 18, 2021 at 04:33 PM
Personable DL Carl Lawson: 'I'm Looking Forward to Building with the Jets'
Playing for HC Robert Saleh, on Line with Quinnen Williams, Will 'Do Wonders for My Career'
Jets Sign DB Justin Hardee
Illinois Product from Cleveland Has Been Key Special-Teams Contributor for Saints Past 4 Seasons
Jets Sign WR Corey Davis
Former Round 1 Pick Had Career-Best Numbers (65 Catches, 984 Yards, 5 TDs) for Titans in 2020
Where Are They Now: Gary Jones
Catch Up with the Jets Legend Who Signed as a Free Agent in 1995
Jets Re-Sign RB Josh Adams
GM Joe Douglas Retains Another Player; Veteran Back Ran for 157 Yards, 2 TDs in 2020 Season
Notebook | NFL Pro Days Heat Up as Free Agency Grabs the Headlines
North Dakota State QB Trey Lance Cleaning Up His Game; Clemson WR Amari Rodgers Was Nearly a College Teammate of Jets QB Sam Darnold
Jets Mailbag | Should Team Add a TE in Free Agency? No. 1 RB?
Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry Joined Patriots; RB Free Agents Include Pair of Former 49ers