War Horse Joe Flacco Set to Take Jets' QB Reins While Zach Wilson Rehabs

And Flacco admitted he's "thought about it a tiny bit" that he could get the Sept. 11 opening day start against the Ravens, his team for his first 11 seasons in the league. And he's all in.

"I'm happy with my role. I love being here, being completely focused on whatever I'm doing right now," he said. "After practice, I want to be able to say I had the best day that I've ever had. Right now that's what I'm focused on. I'm happy with what I'm doing, helping out a young guy. I wouldn't be doing this if I didn't have the desire to be good at what I do and didn't believe I could play this game."

Saleh has no doubts the old guy can still engineer an offense and deliver a pigskin.

"Joe's a pro. He's been there, he's done that. He's been a Super Bowl MVP, a world champion. He's gotten the big contracts. He checks about all the boxes you can check," the coach said. "I think he's going to be fine, especially for the remainder of the preseason. We'll see everything else with Zach's knee, but we have all the faith in the world in Joe."