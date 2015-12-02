Walls Is Ready If His Number's Called Again

"I thought I did OK," said Walls, whose 50 defensive plays was not an unusual amount for his five-year career, the last four with the Jets, but were almost four times as many defensive snaps as he'd played in the first 10 games combined this year. "I thought there were a lot of plays that were left to be made. But coming in for Marcus, I tried to do the best I could, just help the team out."

Walls was in coverage on Miami's first two touchdown passes, 5-yarders to Landry and Greg Jennings. But he also applied two strong pass breakups before the TDs and also was a special teams presence with two tackles.

In general, he held up well, which was good to see because he could be on the hotseat again, sharing coverage of Beckham and the Giants' other receivers, since Revis remains in the concussion protocol and didn't practice again today and Williams also was a DNP and is day-to-day.