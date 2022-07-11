Vinny Curry Feeling Young Again Just Thinking About Jets Training Camp

Many Jets players are now in the middle of enjoying this down time on the NFL schedule, yet in the backs of their minds is that little bit of resignation, even dread, about the start of the steamy, sweaty dog days of training camp beginning in the latter part of July.

For Vinny Curry, though, it's pretty much the opposite.

"For anybody out there, training camp is hard: 'Damn, man, it's hot and all that.' It's crazy," Curry said at the end of the Jets' full-squad minicamp earlier this month. "But the biggest thing that I'm going to be working on is not being too eager. Let it come to me. I truly missed the game last year, and I'm not going to be out there trying to force things. It's my 11th year of camp. It's normal. It's like your last name by now.

"But I think I'm really excited about training camp."

Curry is indeed beginning his 11th season of pro ball, and at the age of 33 and after 128 regular-season and playoff games in the first nine years of his career, he could be thinking about giving his bones and muscles permanent rest from the rigors of the game. But again, that's not where Curry's head is at.