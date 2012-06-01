Update on WR Jordan White's Broken Foot

Fans haven't heard anything about seventh-round rookie Jordan White, the prolific wide receiver from Western Michigan, at OTA practices, but that's only because he hasn't been on the field due to an injury.

White suffered a fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his left foot during the team's very first Organized Team Activity practice on May 21.

A team spokesman provided an update on White this afternoon, saying that surgery was performed by Dr. Ken Montgomery on May 23 at Morristown Memorial Hospital, not far from the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, N.J.