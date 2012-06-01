Update on WR Jordan White's Broken Foot

Jun 01, 2012 at 08:34 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

Fans haven't heard anything about seventh-round rookie Jordan White, the prolific wide receiver from Western Michigan, at OTA practices, but that's only because he hasn't been on the field due to an injury.

White suffered a fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his left foot during the team's very first Organized Team Activity practice on May 21.

A team spokesman provided an update on White this afternoon, saying that surgery was performed by Dr. Ken Montgomery on May 23 at Morristown Memorial Hospital, not far from the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, N.J.

White, who has been getting around the facility with his casted leg propped up on a scooter, could return to action sometime around the start of training camp in Cortland, N.Y., at the end of July.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

